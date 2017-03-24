Credit Agricole S A Has $209,000 Stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

Credit Agricole S A continued to hold its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,054 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Creative Planning raised its position in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 618.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 50.2% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare Corp during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare Corp during the third quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare Corp during the third quarter valued at $405,000.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) opened at 17.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. The firm’s market cap is $1.70 billion. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $34.08.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare Corp had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised Tenet Healthcare Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.80 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare Corp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Tenet Healthcare Corp Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet) is a healthcare services company. The Company operates regionally focused, integrated healthcare delivery networks in large urban and suburban markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care and Conifer. As of December 31, 2016, its subsidiaries operated 79 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals, two specialty hospitals and one critical access hospital.

