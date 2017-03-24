Credit Agricole S A Has $208,000 Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK)

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 143.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,007.7% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 33,340,440 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $209,045,000 after buying an additional 30,330,440 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $95,716,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,308,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $289,984,000 after buying an additional 6,558,367 shares during the last quarter. Blockhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $10,698,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 532.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,276,721 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 1,074,775 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) opened at 5.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.51 billion.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post $0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. FBR & Co reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.48.

In other news, Director Archie W. Dunham acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,301,637.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (Chesapeake) is a producer of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing, Gathering and Compression. The exploration and production segment is responsible for finding and producing oil, natural gas and NGL.

