Credit Agricole S A Has $206,000 Stake in Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC)

Credit Agricole S A held its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. by 7.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. by 9.1% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) opened at 129.29 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 12 month low of $107.29 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.13 and its 200 day moving average is $134.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Lancaster Colony Corp. had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm earned $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Corp. will post $4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Lancaster Colony Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LANC shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancaster Colony Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

About Lancaster Colony Corp.

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels. The Company’s food products include Salad dressings and sauces, Vegetable dips and fruit dips, Frozen garlic breads, Frozen Parkerhouse style yeast rolls and dinner rolls, Premium dry egg noodles, Frozen specialty noodles, Croutons and salad toppings, Flatbread wraps and pizza crusts, and Caviar.

