Credit Agricole S A Has $175,000 Position in Ciena Co. (CIEN)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,754 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ciena were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Ciena by 6.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 105,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ciena by 12.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Ciena by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ciena by 3.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 7.5% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) opened at 23.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.66. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.84.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Ciena had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/credit-agricole-s-a-has-175000-position-in-ciena-co-cien.html.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.39 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.75 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, March 6th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $189,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $48,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and technology company, which provides solutions that enable a range of network operators to adopt communication architectures and deliver an array of services, relied upon by enterprise and consumer end users. It provides equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communications networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.