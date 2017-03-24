Credit Agricole S A Buys Shares of 15,534 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 305,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) opened at 16.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.62. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business earned $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $40,446.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Chang sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $32,036.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,192 shares of company stock valued at $171,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The Company conducts all of its operations, and makes all of its investments, through PennyMac Operating Partnership, L.P. and its subsidiaries. It operates through two segments: correspondent production and investment activities.

