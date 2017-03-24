Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,078,183 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $2,983,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 979,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 59,570 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cousins Properties by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 217,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Cousins Properties by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 250,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 145,087 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) opened at 8.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company earned $114.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 135.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post $0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/cousins-properties-inc-cuz-shares-sold-by-two-sigma-investments-lp.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

In related news, Chairman S Taylor Glover bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 535,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,844.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Office, Mixed-Use, Other, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix and Other. It develops, acquires, leases, manages and owns primarily Class A office properties and opportunistic mixed-use developments in Sunbelt markets with a focus on Georgia, Texas and North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.