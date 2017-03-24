Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COTV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

COTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cotiviti Holdings in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cotiviti Holdings in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “mkt perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Cotiviti Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Cotiviti Holdings in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cotiviti Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of Cotiviti Holdings (NASDAQ:COTV) traded up 1.53% on Friday, reaching $39.81. 189,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Cotiviti Holdings has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $41.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.38.

Cotiviti Holdings (NASDAQ:COTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business earned $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cotiviti Holdings will post $1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas Present sold 50,000 shares of Cotiviti Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $1,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,544 shares in the company, valued at $633,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Connolly sold 966,174 shares of Cotiviti Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $34,782,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,042,754 shares of company stock valued at $312,508,384 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cotiviti Holdings by 31.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after buying an additional 264,118 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Cotiviti Holdings by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,013,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,848,000 after buying an additional 709,822 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cotiviti Holdings by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 832,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,622,000 after buying an additional 433,088 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Cotiviti Holdings by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 531,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after buying an additional 103,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cotiviti Holdings by 58.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 359,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after buying an additional 132,107 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/cotiviti-holdings-inc-cotv-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

About Cotiviti Holdings

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc is a provider of analytics-driven payment accuracy solutions. The Company is focused primarily on the healthcare sector. The Company operates through two segments: Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. Through its Healthcare segment, the Company offers prospective and retrospective claims accuracy solutions to healthcare payers in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Cotiviti Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cotiviti Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.