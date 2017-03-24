Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 214.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,463 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 71,203 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 97.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 86,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,569,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 13,141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $3,934,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) opened at 166.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.67 and its 200 day moving average is $158.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $138.57 and a 1-year high of $178.71. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $29.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post $5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup Inc raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.69.

In related news, Director James D. Sinegal sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $2,796,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 792,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,397,564.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Mckay sold 4,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.25, for a total transaction of $832,501.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,857,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,017 shares of company stock worth $8,350,408 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

