Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) to Post FY2017 Earnings of ($3.35) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Goldstein now anticipates that the brokerage will earn ($3.35) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.64). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) opened at 20.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $21.02. The stock’s market cap is $427.87 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,302,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after buying an additional 1,272,697 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. The Company is developing drugs and antibodies that block crucial immune checkpoints and reprogram immune T-cells. The Company has a pipeline of four immuno-oncology programs, three of which focus on the adenosine-cancer axis to modulate an immune response.

