Corning Incorporated (GLW) Receives $26.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.47.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) opened at 27.34 on Tuesday. Corning has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Corning had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post $1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

In related news, insider David L. Morse sold 128,103 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $3,420,350.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Musser sold 37,242 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $991,754.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,124.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,809 shares of company stock valued at $18,871,745 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $103,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $111,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $170,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

