Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (CVRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEMKT:CVRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. is involved in designing, manufacturing and selling precision vascular robotic-assisted systems for interventional vascular procedures. The Company’s product includes CorPath 200 system a vascular robotic system which provide stent placement in percutaneous coronary intervention procedures. Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley raised Corindus Vascular Robotics to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEMKT:CVRS) opened at 1.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $144.02 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. Corindus Vascular Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcor Management, L.P. purchased 7,557,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $4,987,907.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis A. Cannon purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corindus Vascular Robotics stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEMKT:CVRS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Corindus Vascular Robotics worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Corindus Vascular Robotics Company Profile

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures and sells precision vascular robotic-assisted systems for use in interventional vascular procedures (the CorPath System). The Company operates through the development, marketing and sales of robotic-assisted vascular interventions segment. The Company’s product, the CorPath 200 System, is a vascular robotic system, which is engaged in stent placement in percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures.

