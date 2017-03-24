CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on April 17th

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) opened at 89.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.42. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $91.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 0.66.

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.67. CoreSite Realty Corp had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty Corp’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered CoreSite Realty Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc raised CoreSite Realty Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised CoreSite Realty Corp to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $306,690.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $258,660.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,193 shares of company stock worth $5,003,622 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corp Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (CoreSite) is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company, through its controlling interest in CoreSite, L.P., is engaged in the business of ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of data centers across a range of markets in the United States, including the Northern Virginia, New York and San Francisco Bay areas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Denver.

