Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at FBR & Co

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) had its target price increased by FBR & Co from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cooper Tire & Rubber Co from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.30.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) traded up 0.874% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.275. The stock had a trading volume of 145,257 shares. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.595. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The company earned $783.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.36 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 8.17%. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post $3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.86%.

In related news, VP Stephen Zamansky sold 14,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $566,835.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,598,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,946,000 after buying an additional 382,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co by 5.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,960,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,528,000 after buying an additional 97,702 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,860,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,267,000 after buying an additional 1,134,598 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,600,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,864,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,472,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,998,000 after buying an additional 108,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Co

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer and marketer of replacement tires. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle, and racing tires. The Company operates through four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

