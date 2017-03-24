Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday.

Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) opened at 178.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 166.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 158.82. The stock’s market cap is GBX 128.79 million. Conygar Investment Company PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 127.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 182.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Conygar Investment Company PLC’s (CIC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/conygar-investment-company-plcs-cic-buy-rating-reiterated-at-liberum-capital.html.

Conygar Investment Company PLC Company Profile

The Conygar Investment Company PLC is a property investment and development company dealing primarily in the United Kingdom property. The Company’s principal activity is property trading, property investment, acquiring property assets with development and investment potential, and investing in companies with property assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Conygar Investment Company PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conygar Investment Company PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.