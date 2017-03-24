ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC) Price Target Increased to GBX 278 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 242 ($2.99) to GBX 278 ($3.43) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.83) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC from GBX 250 ($3.09) to GBX 275 ($3.40) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC from GBX 271 ($3.35) to GBX 305 ($3.77) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC from GBX 275 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.71) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.71) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ConvaTec Group PLC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 296.86 ($3.67).

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) traded down 0.11% on Thursday, hitting GBX 263.70. 984,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ConvaTec Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 213.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 265.80. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.63 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 247.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 242.25.

ConvaTec Group PLC Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc is a medical product and technology company. The Company focuses on therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

