Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) CFO Sells $273,000.00 in Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) CFO John D. Hart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $273,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John D. Hart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, John D. Hart sold 12,000 shares of Continental Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $540,120.00.

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) opened at 42.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46. The stock’s market capitalization is $15.62 billion. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post $0.58 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/continental-resources-inc-clr-cfo-sells-273000-00-in-stock.html.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 54.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2,295.9% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Johnston Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLR. Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 target price on Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. FBR & Co began coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.98.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.