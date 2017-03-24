Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Bonds Trading 2.6% Higher

An issue of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) debt rose 2.6% against its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 4.5% coupon and will mature on April 15, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $96.98 and were trading at $95.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLR. KLR Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, FBR & Co began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.98.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) traded up 0.85% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.51. 2,356,876 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46. The firm’s market capitalization is $15.75 billion. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post $0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Continental Resources by 54.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 2,295.9% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Johnston Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/continental-resources-inc-clr-bonds-trading-2-6-higher.html.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.