ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Sold by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $23,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) opened at 44.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $53.17. The company’s market capitalization is $54.97 billion.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -36.43%.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.93.

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through six segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

