ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 192.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) opened at 44.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The stock’s market capitalization is $54.97 billion.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -36.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Vetr raised ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.61 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “positive” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Howard Weil raised ConocoPhillips to a “focus list” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.93.

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through six segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

