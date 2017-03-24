Conn's Inc (CONN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Conn's Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect Conn's to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
Conn's Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) traded down 0.60% during trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. 275,587 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The stock’s market cap is $256.13 million. Conn's Inc has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $16.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn's from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
Conn's Company Profile
Conn’s, Inc is a specialty retailer that offers a selection of consumer goods and related services in addition to a credit solution for its core credit constrained consumers. The Company operates through two segments: retail and credit. The Retail segment includes product categories, such as furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom; home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges; Consumer electronics, including liquid-crystal-display (LED), organic LED (OLED), Ultra high definition (HD) and Internet-ready televisions, and home office, including computers, printers and accessories.
