Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires Shares of 5,245 Medtronic plc. (MDT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc. by 70.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc. during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc. during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) opened at 80.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.97. Medtronic plc. has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $89.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.32.

Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Medtronic plc. had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Medtronic plc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc. will post $4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Medtronic plc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires Shares of 5,245 Medtronic plc. (MDT)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/congress-asset-management-co-ma-acquires-shares-of-5245-medtronic-plc-mdt.html.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Medtronic plc. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Medtronic plc. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Vetr downgraded Medtronic plc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a $96.00 price objective on Medtronic plc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic plc. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak sold 95,000 shares of Medtronic plc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $7,867,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 645,616 shares in the company, valued at $53,469,917.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 50,757 shares of Medtronic plc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $4,140,756.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,845,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,073 shares of company stock worth $16,315,832. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc. Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic plc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic plc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.