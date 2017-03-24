Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (cdor) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:cdor) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Condor Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Condor Hospitality Trust (NASDAQ:CDOR) traded down 7.19% on Friday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,928 shares. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $70.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.
Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.