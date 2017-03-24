Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:cdor) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Condor Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NASDAQ:CDOR) traded down 7.19% during trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,148 shares. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $70.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (cdor) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/condor-hospitality-trust-inc-cdor-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-20.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.