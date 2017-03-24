Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

CNCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) traded down 1.01% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. 84,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $395.21 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 363.29% and a negative return on equity of 33.68%. Equities analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.54) EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 894,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 270,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs. The Company operates through the development of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others segment. It has clinical candidates under development, including AVP-786, CTP-656, CTP-730 and JZP-386.

