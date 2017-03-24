Concepta PLC (FRI) Price Target Lowered to GBX 80 at Peel Hunt

Concepta PLC (LON:FRI) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 114 ($1.41) to GBX 80 ($0.99) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities Ltd lowered shares of Concepta PLC to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Concepta PLC Company Profile

Concepta PLC, formerly Frontier Resources International Plc, is a healthcare company. The Company is involved in the development of products and a platform, which targets the personalized mobile health market with a focus on women’s fertility and unexplained infertility. The Company’s portfolio of products includes MyLotus Meter, Ovulation Test, Pregnancy Test and Fertility App.

