Computer Sciences Co. (CSC) Position Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Computer Sciences Co. (NYSE:CSC) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Computer Sciences were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Computer Sciences by 16.6% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,547,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,809,000 after buying an additional 220,057 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Computer Sciences by 14.5% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Computer Sciences by 358.9% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 133,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 104,119 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Computer Sciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 475,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,810,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Computer Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $27,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Sciences Co. (NYSE:CSC) opened at 67.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98. The firm’s market capitalization is $9.48 billion. Computer Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $71.79.

Computer Sciences (NYSE:CSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Computer Sciences had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Computer Sciences Co. will post $2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. Computer Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently -74.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Computer Sciences from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “positive” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Computer Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 price target on Computer Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised their price target on Computer Sciences from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

In related news, Chairman John M. Lawrie sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $413,340.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 386,329 shares in the company, valued at $26,614,204.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John M. Lawrie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $240,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 386,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,272,458.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,263 shares of company stock worth $1,827,692. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Computer Sciences Company Profile

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) is a global provider of information technology (IT) and professional services and solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides various technology solutions, including consulting, applications services and software.

