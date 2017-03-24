Compass Group plc (CPG) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.66) price target on shares of Compass Group plc in a report on Monday, January 9th. Panmure Gordon restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.29) price target on shares of Compass Group plc in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Numis Securities Ltd restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) price target on shares of Compass Group plc in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price target on Compass Group plc from GBX 1,475 ($18.22) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Compass Group plc to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,370 ($16.92) to GBX 1,460 ($18.03) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,498.54 ($18.51).

Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) traded up 0.47% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1506.00. 1,340,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Compass Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,203.50 and a one year high of GBX 1,559.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 24.74 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,475.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,445.65.

Compass Group plc Company Profile

Compass Group PLC provides food and support services. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe, Rest of World and Central activities. The Europe segment includes Turkey and Russia. The Rest of World segment includes Japan. The Company delivers services in sectors, including business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; defense, offshore and remote, and sports and leisure.

