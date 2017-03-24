Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Insider D Eugene Ewing Buys 3,104 Shares of Stock

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) insider D Eugene Ewing bought 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $51,060.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) traded down 0.91% during trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 183,224 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $982.36 million, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.75. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60.

CODI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Compass Diversified Holdings in a report on Friday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Compass Diversified Holdings in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified Holdings from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings by 1,151.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 194,872 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 268,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings by 0.7% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 35,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings by 43.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 34,507 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings by 130.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified Holdings

Compass Diversified Holdings (the Trust) and Compass Group Diversified Holdings, LLC, (the Company), acquires and manages a group of small and middle-market businesses. The Company’s segments include The Ergo Baby Carrier, Inc (Ergobaby), Liberty Safe and Security Products, Inc (Liberty Safe or Liberty), Fresh Hemp Foods Ltd.

