Shares of CommerceHub Inc (NASDAQ:CHUBA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CommerceHub an industry rank of 93 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHUBA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of CommerceHub in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommerceHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CommerceHub in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of CommerceHub (NASDAQ:CHUBA) traded up 0.33% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. 12,964 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. CommerceHub has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.29 million and a P/E ratio of 73.48.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/commercehub-inc-chuba-receives-average-recommendation-of-from-analysts.html.

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub, Inc operates a cloud-based e-commerce fulfillment and marketing software platform of integrated supply, demand and delivery solutions for large retailers, online marketplaces and digital marketing channels, as well as consumer brands, manufacturers, distributors and other market participants.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommerceHub (CHUBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommerceHub Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommerceHub Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.