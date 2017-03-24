Comerica Bank Acquires 5,305 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Discovery Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,165,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after buying an additional 21,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Discovery Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Discovery Communications by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,439,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,677,000 after buying an additional 67,628 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Discovery Communications by 34.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after buying an additional 155,063 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Discovery Communications by 40.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,554,000 after buying an additional 540,544 shares during the period. 41.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) opened at 27.67 on Friday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $29.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post $2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

