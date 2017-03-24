Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Expected to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a report released on Tuesday. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear Company’s FY2017 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company earned $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.88 million. Columbia Sportswear Company had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COLM. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Columbia Sportswear Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $70.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) opened at 57.61 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,266,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,857,000 after buying an additional 49,448 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 936,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,589,000 after buying an additional 230,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 688,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,042,000 after buying an additional 41,906 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 526,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,722,000 after buying an additional 366,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,263,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 23,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,368,606.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,494.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Timm sold 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $231,612.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,056.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,533. Company insiders own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Columbia Sportswear Company’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company is an apparel and footwear company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes outdoor lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, prAna and other brands. Its geographic segments are the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Canada.

