Colony Starwood Homes (sfr) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:sfr) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) traded up 0.47% during trading on Friday, hitting $33.88. 1,510,135 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $3.44 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. Colony Starwood Homes has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $34.51.

In other Colony Starwood Homes news, major shareholder Colony Northstar, Inc. sold 7,583,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $246,474,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,922,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $127,472,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,521,732 shares of company stock valued at $374,480,519. 36.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Starwood Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Colony Starwood Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on Colony Starwood Homes in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Colony Starwood Homes in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $38.00 target price on Colony Starwood Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Colony Starwood Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Colony Starwood Homes Company Profile

Colony Starwood Homes, formerly Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust, is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company was formed primarily to acquire, renovate, lease and manage residential assets in select markets across the United States. It is focused on acquiring single-family rental (SFR) homes through a variety of channels, renovating these homes to the extent necessary and leasing them to qualified residents.

