Colony NorthStar Inc (CLNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on April 17th

Colony NorthStar Inc (NYSE:CLNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Colony NorthStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) opened at 12.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. Colony NorthStar has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.49.

CLNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Colony NorthStar in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. FBR & Co assumed coverage on Colony NorthStar in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Colony NorthStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colony NorthStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Colony NorthStar Company Profile

Colony NorthStar, Inc is a diversified equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company combines a portfolio of real assets across the world, which are managed with a global real estate investment manager. The Company has property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, opportunistic equity and debt investments, and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business.

