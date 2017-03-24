Coliseum Capital Management, L Sells 514,570 Shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp (BLBD) Stock

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 514,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $8,747,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 464,570 shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,897,690.00.
- On Thursday, March 9th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 594,421 shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $10,105,157.00.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 25,489 shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $434,332.56.
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 243,409 shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $4,137,953.00.
Shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) opened at 16.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The stock’s market cap is $381.15 million.
Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The firm earned $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company.
