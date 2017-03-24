Colin Stretch Sells 750 Shares of Facebook Inc (FB) Stock

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $106,042.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,923,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Colin Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $99,277.50.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $97,710.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $97,102.50.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $95,857.50.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total value of $93,615.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total value of $88,267.50.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $88,575.00.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 139.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.18 and its 200-day moving average is $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $403.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.68. Facebook Inc has a 12 month low of $106.31 and a 12 month high of $142.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Facebook had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company earned $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Facebook Inc will post $5.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $2,176,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $2,046,500,000. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.49.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

