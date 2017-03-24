Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (CL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CL. Citigroup Inc increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive Company from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays PLC reissued a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive Company in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vetr downgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.77.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) traded down 0.19% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.78. The stock had a trading volume of 575,473 shares. The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.60. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $63.43 and a 52-week high of $75.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business earned $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Colgate-Palmolive Company had a return on equity of 4,897.09% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $57,826.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,482.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,701 shares of company stock worth $838,766 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company during the third quarter valued at $882,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 232,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company, whose products are marketed in over 200 countries and territories throughout the world. The Company’s segments include Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through over five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe/South Pacific, Asia and Africa/Eurasia.

