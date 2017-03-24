Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $222.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “COHERENT INC. designs, manufactures, and supplies electro-optical systems and medical instruments utilizing laser, precision optic and microelectronic technologies. Co. integrates these technologies into a wide variety of products and systems designed to meet the productivity and performance needs of customers. Major markets include the scientific research community; medical institutions, clinics and private practices; lasers also support commercial applications, ranging from semiconductors and disk mastering to light shows and entertainment. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Coherent to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Coherent from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coherent from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) opened at 196.12 on Friday. Coherent has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $200.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.92.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.81. Coherent had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm earned $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coherent will post $9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Coherent by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,865,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Coherent by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent, Inc is a photonics manufacturer. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, servicing and marketing of lasers and related accessories for a range of scientific, commercial and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Specialty Lasers and Systems (SLS) and Commercial Lasers and Components (CLC).

