Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Coherent were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Janus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,894,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Coherent by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) opened at 196.12 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $200.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.91 and a 200 day moving average of $139.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.81. Coherent had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Coherent’s revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post $9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Coherent to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Coherent from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coherent from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc is a photonics manufacturer. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, servicing and marketing of lasers and related accessories for a range of scientific, commercial and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Specialty Lasers and Systems (SLS) and Commercial Lasers and Components (CLC).

