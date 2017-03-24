Cogint, Inc. (COGT) Sees Large Volume Increase on Insider Buying Activity

Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following insider buying activity. 2,561,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,636% from the previous session’s volume of 147,565 shares.The stock last traded at $4.30 and had previously closed at $3.55.

Specifically, COO Harry Baker Jordan III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Swayman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 381,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,930 in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Cogint in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. The company’s market capitalization is $231.31 million.

Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Cogint had a negative net margin of 39.27% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. The company earned $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.80 earnings per share. Cogint’s revenue for the quarter was up 401.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cogint, Inc. will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cogint stock. Akanthos Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Cogint accounts for approximately 0.4% of Akanthos Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Akanthos Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cogint at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogint Company Profile

IDI, Inc, formerly Tiger Media, Inc, is a data and analytics company providing information and marketing solutions to businesses in a range of industries. The Company operates through two segments: Information Services and Performance Marketing. The Company serves the risk management and the consumer marketing industries through its consolidated subsidiaries, Interactive Data, LLC and Fluent, LLC, respectively.

