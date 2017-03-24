Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) VP Sells $85,580.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $85,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Raymond B. Kummer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Raymond B. Kummer sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $42,530.00.

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) traded up 1.31% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 257,866 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 128.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business earned $97.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.87 million. Cogent Communications Holdings had a negative return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Cogent Communications Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 516.13%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/cogent-communications-holdings-inc-ccoi-vp-sells-85580-00-in-stock.html.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on Cogent Communications Holdings in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on Cogent Communications Holdings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,474,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $13,096,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,374,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings by 51.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $9,454,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications Holdings

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc is a facilities-based provider of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP), communications services. The Company’s network is specifically designed and optimized to transmit data using IP. The Company delivers its services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe and in Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.