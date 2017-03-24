Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank AG

Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCOI. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications Holdings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications Holdings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) opened at 41.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.82 and a beta of 0.93. Cogent Communications Holdings has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Cogent Communications Holdings had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 53.79%. The company earned $97.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Cogent Communications Holdings’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings will post $0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cogent Communications Holdings’s payout ratio is 516.13%.

In other news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $42,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,619 shares of company stock worth $1,775,791. Corporate insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 39.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 4.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,890,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 79,368 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 99.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings by 2,790.8% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc is a facilities-based provider of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP), communications services. The Company’s network is specifically designed and optimized to transmit data using IP. The Company delivers its services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe and in Japan.

