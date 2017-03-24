CNOOC Ltd (CEO) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CEO. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of CNOOC from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNOOC from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised shares of CNOOC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CNOOC presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) traded up 0.54% on Thursday, hitting $119.64. 73,020 shares of the company were exchanged. CNOOC has a 52-week low of $109.30 and a 52-week high of $138.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.48. The firm’s market cap is $53.42 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanaly Trust Co raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 9.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 1.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the exploration, production and trading of oil and gas. Its businesses include conventional oil and gas businesses, shale oil and gas businesses, oil sands businesses and other unconventional oil and gas businesses. The Company mainly operates through three segments.

