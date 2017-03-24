CNOOC Ltd (CEO) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie raised CNOOC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc raised CNOOC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group AG raised CNOOC from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNOOC from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) traded up 0.73% during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.87. 57,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. CNOOC has a 12 month low of $109.30 and a 12 month high of $138.36. The stock’s market cap is $53.52 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day moving average of $125.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CNOOC by 33,388.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in CNOOC by 1.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in CNOOC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in CNOOC by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in CNOOC by 8.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the exploration, production and trading of oil and gas. Its businesses include conventional oil and gas businesses, shale oil and gas businesses, oil sands businesses and other unconventional oil and gas businesses. The Company mainly operates through three segments.

