Cloud Peak Energy Inc. to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, FBR & Co Forecasts (CLD)

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) – Research analysts at FBR & Co lifted their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cloud Peak Energy in a research note issued on Thursday. FBR & Co analyst L. Pipes now expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. FBR & Co has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cloud Peak Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cloud Peak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) opened at 4.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.25. Cloud Peak Energy has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $8.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 2,713,426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after buying an additional 1,670,637 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 3,069.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 1,401,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 1,356,825 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,799,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after buying an additional 1,112,900 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management raised its position in Cloud Peak Energy by 428.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 1,221,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 990,592 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Cloud Peak Energy during the third quarter valued at $5,149,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloud Peak Energy

Cloud Peak Energy Inc is a producer of coal in the United States of America and the Powder River basin (PRB). The Company owns and operates three surface coal mines: the Antelope Mine, the Cordero Rojo Mine, and the Spring Creek Mine. The Company operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Mines segment, and Logistics and Related Activities.

