Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) insider Claude Roy acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.00 per share, with a total value of C$112,000.00.

Claude Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Claude Roy acquired 1,000 shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.56 per share, with a total value of C$16,560.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Claude Roy acquired 100 shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.74 per share, with a total value of C$1,674.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Claude Roy acquired 1,150 shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.27 per share, with a total value of C$19,860.50.

On Friday, February 17th, Claude Roy acquired 600 shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.39 per share, with a total value of C$10,434.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Claude Roy acquired 500 shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.72 per share, with a total value of C$8,860.00.

Shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) opened at 15.80 on Friday. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $236.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Claude Roy Acquires 7,000 Shares of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (MDF) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/claude-roy-acquires-7000-shares-of-mediagrif-interactive-technologies-inc-mdf-stock.html.

Separately, Desjardins lowered Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides e-business solutions to consumer and businesses. The Company is engaged in information technology and is an owner of various Web and mobile platforms, including Jobboom, LesPAC, Reseau Contact, MERX, InterTrade, Carrus and BidNet.

Receive News & Ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.