Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director Dennis E. Murray, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $20,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) traded up 2.14% on Friday, hitting $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,168 shares. The firm has a market cap of $215.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

WARNING: “Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB) Director Acquires $20,610.00 in Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/civista-bancshares-inc-civb-director-acquires-20610-00-in-stock.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 1,768.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 22,921 shares during the period. 15.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Civista Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through the subsidiary bank, Civista Bank, is primarily engaged in the business of community banking. Civista Bank, located in Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Logan, Madison, Montgomery, Summit, Huron, Ottawa and Richland Counties, Ohio, conducts a general banking business that involves collecting customer deposits, making loans, purchasing securities, and offering Trust services.

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.