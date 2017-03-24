Civeo Co. (CVEO) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Civeo in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civeo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) opened at 2.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The firm’s market cap is $352.84 million. Civeo has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.73.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business earned $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.30 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Civeo will post ($0.51) EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Civeo by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 288,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 217,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,701,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after buying an additional 366,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 8.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,565,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 122,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 59.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 42,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 3.8% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 377,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation is an integrated provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States.

