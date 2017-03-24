Citizens & Northern Corp Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,259 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Intel by 6.4% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Intel by 23.8% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 35.27 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Intel had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.29%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr raised shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.45 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.99.

In other Intel news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 72,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $2,541,176.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,333,494.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 79,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $2,884,570.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,406 shares in the company, valued at $14,391,874.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,023 shares of company stock worth $9,898,612. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

