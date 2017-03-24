Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Receives $33.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 495,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 71,208 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 342,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 540.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 98,124 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $4,933,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) opened at 34.57 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post $2.28 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc is a retail bank holding company in the United States. The Company offers a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, institutions and companies. The Company operates in two segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Company’s Consumer Banking serves retail customers and small businesses.

