Citigroup Inc Reiterates Buy Rating for KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ)

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KAZ. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC from GBX 275 ($3.40) to GBX 365 ($4.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals PLC to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of KAZ Minerals PLC to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 223 ($2.75) to GBX 240 ($2.96) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of KAZ Minerals PLC to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 275 ($3.40) to GBX 370 ($4.57) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.72) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 275 ($3.40).

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) opened at 474.00 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.12 billion. KAZ Minerals PLC has a one year low of GBX 115.84 and a one year high of GBX 610.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 524.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 373.05.

About KAZ Minerals PLC

KAZ Minerals PLC is an investment holding company principally engaged in mining businesses. The Company operates through three segments. East Region Operations segment is mainly engaged in the mining, processing, marketing and sales of copper and other metals. Other metals include gold, silver and zinc concentrate, among others.

